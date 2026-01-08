BMW to launch 10 new cars in India, increase local sourcing

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW plans to launch 10 new cars in India this year, including electric vehicles and MINI models, while boosting local sourcing to lower costs and expand its luxury car sales, CEO Hardeep Brar said Thursday.

The company sold a record 18,000 cars in India in 2025, up 14% from the previous year, closing in on rival Mercedes-Benz. BMW will also introduce 17 product upgrades, with over one-third under the MINI brand, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Luxury cars account for just 1% of India’s total car sales, largely due to high import taxes. To make vehicles more competitive, BMW currently sources about 50% of parts locally—including seats, engines, axles, and tyres—and aims to increase this share. Local assembly of the iX1 EV last year helped cut costs and boosted EV sales by 200%.

EVs now make up 21% of BMW India sales, up from 8% in 2024. Brar said the company is exploring local sourcing of EV components like motors to further reduce costs. He also called for long-term government support to maintain low taxes on EVs, which would help sustain growth and investment in clean vehicles.

