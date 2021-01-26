Body of one more person found under rubble of blast-hit house in Khirdalan

Body of one more person found under rubble of blast-hit house in Khirdalan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of one more person has been found under the rubble of a house destroyed after an explosion in the city of Khirdalan.

The victim is identified as Fatima Musayeva, born in 2012.

Yesterday evening a two-storey private house in Khirdalan was hit by an explosion, as a result of which it collapsed. Employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry recued six people from and found one dead body under the rubble of the house.

News.Az