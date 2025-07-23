Boeing sends contract offer to union members in St. Louis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing Co. has extended a contract offer to union members who assemble its fighter jets in the St. Louis area, aiming to secure a deal before the current contract expires.

The proposal, sent Tuesday to members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, includes a 20% general wage increase spread over four years and a $5,000 ratification bonus. Additional benefits such as increased vacation time and sick leave are also part of the offer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local union leaders are urging the more than 3,200 workers to approve the contract in a vote scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with the expiration of the existing agreement.

Boeing’s defense division is expanding manufacturing facilities in St. Louis to support production of the new U.S. Air Force fighter jet, the F-47, following the company’s contract win earlier this year. The expansion is expected to lead to workforce growth in the coming years.

