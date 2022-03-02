Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The announcement came a day after Boeing said it had paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

News.Az