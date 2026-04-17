Russian drone enters Romania during Ukraine attack

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A Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace during a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine on April 17, according to Romania’s Ministry of Defense, raising fresh concerns over regional security.

Romania’s air defense systems detected two aerial targets near the Ukrainian border. One of them briefly entered Romanian territory before radar contact was lost about 16 kilometers southeast of Chilia Veche, in an uninhabited area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities alerted residents in northern Tulcea County, with emergency systems activated as a precaution.

The Romanian Defense Ministry strongly condemned the incident, calling it a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Officials said a team would be dispatched to investigate the area, while coordination continues with NATO allies and national security agencies to ensure protection of Romanian territory.

The incident occurred during a large Russian assault on Ukraine involving:

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile

172 strike drones

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most of the drones, but impacts were recorded at multiple locations.

Strikes targeted critical infrastructure, particularly in the Chernihiv region, where an energy facility was damaged, leaving over 6,000 people without electricity.

Additional hits were reported in other areas, while a fire broke out in the Danube Biosphere Reserve following an attack in the Odesa region.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing risks of spillover from the war in Ukraine into neighboring countries.

News.Az