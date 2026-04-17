Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War" locks January 2027 release date

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The long-awaited release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic drama, "Love & War," has officially been set for January 21, 2027.

This magnum opus, featuring a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is timed to take full advantage of the Republic Day holiday weekend, News.Az reports, citing Entertainment.

The announcement, made on Friday, April 17, 2026, brings a sense of relief to fans after the film faced several production delays that pushed it back from its original 2025 and 2026 release windows.

Produced by Bhansali Productions, the film is being described as an intense, emotionally charged saga mounted on a lavish scale. It marks a significant reunion for the director and his lead actors; this is Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor since the actor's debut in Saawariya (2007) and his second project with Alia Bhatt following the critical success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Additionally, the film brings together the popular on-screen duo of Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, whose chemistry was previously celebrated in the hit film Sanju.

Reports suggest that the shift to 2027 was necessary to accommodate the director’s meticulous vision, with several crucial sequences being reshot to ensure perfection. The film is also expected to feature high-stakes action, with rumors indicating that Ranbir and Vicky may portray Air Force officers. "Love & War" will be released globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and is currently set to clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty’s historical epic, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

News.Az