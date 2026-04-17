Opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum commences; President Ilham Aliyev attends
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Photo: AZERTAC
The opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has commenced in the Turkish city of Antalya, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC .
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.
By Aysel Mammadzada