Yandex metrika counter

Opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum commences; President Ilham Aliyev attends

  • Region
  • Share
Opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum commences; President Ilham Aliyev attends
Photo: AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has commenced in the Turkish city of Antalya, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC .

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      