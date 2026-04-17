Top Gun 3 officially cleared for takeoff with Tom Cruise returning as Maverick

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Paramount Pictures has officially confirmed that a third installment of the Top Gun franchise is in development, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his iconic role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The announcement was made during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, following years of speculation after the massive $1.5 billion success of the 2022 sequel, News.Az reports, citing Eastern Eye.

Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount, told attendees that a script is already "well underway," reuniting Cruise with long-time producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The new project aims to build on the momentum of Top Gun: Maverick, which revitalized the global box office and earned six Oscar nominations. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to explore the next chapter of Maverick’s career as he continues to push the limits of naval aviation. Reports suggest that screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote the second film, is returning to pen the script, though a director has not yet been officially attached to the project.

The confirmation comes at a busy time for the 63-year-old actor, who recently appeared in a video for CinemaCon filmed atop the Paramount water tower, teasing that "the future looks pretty great from here." Beyond the skies of Top Gun, Cruise is also reportedly developing a sequel to his 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder. For fans and theater owners alike, the return of Maverick represents a major win for traditional big-screen cinema, though the challenge remains whether the third film can outrun the towering legacy and critical acclaim of its predecessor.

News.Az