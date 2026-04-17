Modernized "Hamlet" starring Riz Ahmed delivers a gritty, high-octane vision of Shakespeare

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The latest cinematic adaptation of Hamlet, directed by Aneil Karia and starring Riz Ahmed, reimagines the classic tragedy within the high-stakes world of a modern British-South Asian business dynasty.

Set in contemporary London, this version transforms Elsinore from a royal castle into a global corporate conglomerate. Following the sudden death of his billionaire father, Hamlet returns home to find his mother, Gertrude (played by Sheeba Chaddha), already engaged to his uncle Claudius (Art Malik), setting the stage for a frantic and visceral exploration of revenge and mental collapse, News.Az reports, citing Inreview Online.

Critics have praised Riz Ahmed's powerhouse performance, noting his ability to deliver Shakespeare’s original dialogue with a seething, modern urgency. The film makes bold choices to ground the 400-year-old text in the present day, most notably featuring the iconic "To be or not to be" soliloquy delivered during a suicidal, high-speed game of chicken on a highway.

Cinematographer Stuart Bentley uses tight, handheld camerawork and a "shaky-cam" aesthetic to mirror the protagonist's growing hysteria and isolation, effectively making the audience feel trapped within Hamlet's deteriorating psyche.

Despite the strong lead performance, the film has received a polarized response regarding its supporting cast and pacing. While Timothy Spall offers a memorable turn as a corporate Polonius, some reviewers felt that characters like Morfydd Clark’s Ophelia and Joe Alwyn’s Laertes were sidelined by the script's intense focus on Ahmed.

Additionally, while some found the streamlined, breathless runtime a refreshing change for the notoriously long play, others argued that the relentless tension lacked the emotional variety and "grace notes" found in more traditional stagings.

Ultimately, Aneil Karia’s Hamlet is being described as a daring artistic curio that favors style and atmosphere over classical reverence. By blending traditional poetry with a sleek, gritty aesthetic, the film aims to attract a younger audience while challenging long-time Shakespeare devotees.

Whether seen as a brilliant reimagining or a mechanical exercise in style, the collaboration between Karia and Ahmed—who previously won an Oscar for their short film The Long Goodbye—ensures that this version of the Bard's greatest work is impossible to ignore.

News.Az