Bomb blast kills two security personnel in Pakistan

At least two security personnel lost their lives and four others were injured in a bomb blast on Saturday in the Kalat district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a security source said.

According to the security official, the blast occurred near a vehicle carrying security personnel on patrol in the rural Jobaan area of Mangochar region of the district, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The source said the attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), which was detonated remotely by unidentified assailants.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The source added that an exchange of fire was reported during the operation, but no further details have been released.

