Bondi Beach shooting results in multiple casualties

There have been reports of shots fired at Bondi.

Multiple gunshots were reported at Bondi Beach, though it remains unclear whether anyone was injured. Residents said police vehicles rushed to the scene and large crowds were seen fleeing the beach area, News.Az reports, citing the Sydney Morning Herald.

‼️Unknown assailants opened fire on a beach in #Sydney



According to media reports, an event marking the start of #Hanukkah was taking place there.



The video shows people fleeing the beach in panic, with gunshots heard in the background. There are injured victims.



pic.twitter.com/72Wgwi1xVQ — News.Az (@news_az) December 14, 2025

People in Bondi have reported hearing up to 50 gunshots and people on the ground in the vicinity of Campbell Parade. A man, believed to be one of the shooters, has been shot by police, while a man believed to be a second shooter has been arrested.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and advised anyone at the scene to take shelter.

