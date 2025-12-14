Yandex metrika counter

Bondi Beach shooting results in multiple casualties

Bondi Beach shooting results in multiple casualties
There have been reports of shots fired at Bondi.Credit:Peter Rae

Multiple gunshots were reported at Bondi Beach, though it remains unclear whether anyone was injured. Residents said police vehicles rushed to the scene and large crowds were seen fleeing the beach area, News.Az reports, citing the Sydney Morning Herald.

People in Bondi have reported hearing up to 50 gunshots and people on the ground in the vicinity of Campbell Parade.

A man, believed to be one of the shooters, has been shot by police, while a man believed to be a second shooter has been arrested.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and advised anyone at the scene to take shelter.

