Book on Azerbaijani carpets published in Spanish language

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan International Development Agency and Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Argentina have published a book on Azerbaijani carpets in the Spanish language.

Authored by the renowned professor, Doctor of Arts Roya Tagiyeva, the book is called “Azerbaijani carpets at the crossroads of civilizations”, according to AzerTag.

The book marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. It provides an insight into the ancient history of carpet-weaving in Azerbaijan.

The book was distributed among the embassies of Spanish-speaking countries in Azerbaijan. The book will soon be presented in Argentina.

News.Az

News.Az