Booker’s late 3 lifts Suns over Thunder 108-105

Devin Booker sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with just 0.7 seconds remaining, while Jordan Goodwin contributed 26 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 108-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Booker received the late inbounds pass and launched a long 3-pointer over Alex Caruso, snapping a season-long slump from beyond the arc, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Oklahoma City had a final chance to tie the game, but Ajay Mitchell missed a corner 3 at the buzzer.

The Thunder saw their four-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 30-6, still holding the NBA’s best record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City with 25 points, and Jalen Williams added 23.

Phoenix, which had trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, managed to overcome the deficit despite surrendering a late four-point lead.

Suns guard Dillon Brooks made a tough 3-pointer over Gilgeous-Alexander with 36 seconds left, giving Phoenix a 105-101 lead. Chet Holmgren responded with a turnaround jumper to cut the deficit to 105-103 with 26 seconds remaining.

Brooks then committed a turnover on the next possession, and Williams nailed a step-back jumper to tie the game at 105 with 8.2 seconds remaining.

Booker’s clutch shot, however, erased the late troubles. He finished the game with 24 points, while Brooks added 22. Goodwin, coming off the bench, shot 9 of 16 overall, including 8 of 13 from long range.

Phoenix had fallen behind 49-31 in the second quarter but mounted a comeback, taking a 71-70 lead late in the third thanks to a 3-pointer from Ryan Dunn. The Suns carried a 74-73 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City had opened the game with a 24-9 run while Phoenix missed its first eight 3-point attempts. The Thunder’s second-quarter lead peaked at 49-31, but Phoenix closed the half on an 11-0 run, leaving the score at 49-42 at halftime.

Before the break, Luguentz Dort and Williams each scored 10 points for the Thunder, while Goodwin led the Suns with nine.

