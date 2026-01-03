Thunder cruise past short-handed Warriors 131-94

Golden State was without several key players. Stephen Curry did not play due to a left ankle sprain, while backcourt partner Jimmy Butler became ill earlier in the day. Draymond Green was given a night of rest, and Jonathan Kuminga sat out with back soreness, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

With multiple starters unavailable, head coach Steve Kerr’s starting lineup featured Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Gui Santos and Quinten Post. Kerr said he was optimistic that Curry would be able to return to action Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-of-20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. It marked his seventh game in the last nine with at least 30 points, including three in a row. He also followed up his 38-point performance against Golden State in their previous meeting, when he shot 13-of-21 with five 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren added 15 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds, just two shy of his career best, as Oklahoma City improved to 30-5. The Thunder extended their winning streak to four games after experiencing their first two-game skid of the season.

Will Richard led Golden State with 13 points and five rebounds. Al Horford and Moses Moody also scored 13 points each, while Pat Spencer recorded 11 assists. The Warriors entered the game having won two straight, five of six overall and three consecutive home games at Chase Center, where they are in the midst of a stretch playing 10 of 11 games.

Golden State briefly closed the gap to 38-36 after Richard hit a 3-pointer with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter. Oklahoma City responded with a decisive 19-0 run to take a 64-45 lead into halftime.

The Thunder had lost their previous two road games but had also defeated Golden State 124-112 at Chase Center exactly one month earlier, on Dec. 2.

Up next:

Thunder visit Phoenix on Sunday.

Warriors host Utah on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back.