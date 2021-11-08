Bosnia and Herzegovina has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Bisera Turkovic

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on November 8 - Victory Day.

"My colleague Jeyhun Bayramov, I extend my sincere congratulations on the Victory Day in honor of the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Bosnia and Herzegovina has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the reintegration of the occupied territories," she wrote on Twitter.

