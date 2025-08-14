Botafogo welcome back Alexander Barboza and Marlon Freitas for Libertadores clash with LDU

Botafogo will have two key reinforcements for Thursday’s (Aug. 14) Copa Libertadores round-of-16 first leg against LDU at Estadio Nilton Santos — midfielder Marlon Freitas and defender Alexander Barboza. According to GE, the starting goalkeeper spot remains undecided.

The choice is between John and Neto. John, the former first-choice, nearly completed a move to West Ham before returning, while Neto joined the club after several seasons in Europe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Injuries rule out Cuiabano and Kaio Pantaleão, while Jordan Barrera, who has resumed training, is not registered for the competition.

Coach Davide Ancelotti’s likely starting XI: John (Neto); Vitinho, Alexander Barboza, David Ricardo, Alex Telles; Danilo, Marlon Freitas, Savarino; Artur, Álvaro Montoro, Arthur Cabral.

News.Az