BP Azerbaijan: 3D seismic survey programme on Block D230 completed successfully

The 3D seismic acquisition programme on Block D230, which commenced in December 2019, was safely completed on March 14, BP Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Based on great cooperation with SOCAR and the seismic contractor Caspian Geophysical the project was completed successfully and on schedule. The next step is to process the acquired data.

Based on the results of the seismic survey we will begin planning for the first exploration well in 2020,” the company said.

