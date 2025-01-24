BP Azerbaijan eyes building new platform at Shah Deniz field

BP Azerbaijan plans to build a new compressor platform at the Shah Deniz field, the company’s spokesperson, Tamam Bayatly, announced on Friday.

Bayatly explained that the platform will be unmanned and will collect low-pressure gas from the Alpha and Bravo platforms, increasing the pressure before directing it to the Sangachal terminal, News.Az reports, citing local media. "The construction project will be presented to the public next week, with public hearings on the environmental impact assessment scheduled for the third week of February," the spokesperson said."The Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project is expected later this year, with the construction requiring billion-dollar investments," she added.

