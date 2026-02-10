BP Q4 profit meets forecasts as earnings rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy major BP reported fourth-quarter 2025 profit broadly in line with market expectations, showing an improvement compared to the previous year.

The company posted underlying replacement cost profit, also known as adjusted net income, of $1.54 billion for the quarter. That compares with analyst expectations of about $1.55 billion and $1.17 billion reported during the same period a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The results suggest steady performance for BP despite ongoing volatility in global energy markets and cost pressures across the sector.

Investors are closely monitoring energy company earnings as oil and gas producers balance shareholder returns, cost management and long-term energy transition investments.

BP’s latest results indicate stable operational performance heading into 2026.

News.Az