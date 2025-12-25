Brad Pitt mistook DiCaprio’s parents for movie extras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a humorous behind-the-scenes story from the filming of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, revealing that co-star Brad Pitt once mistook DiCaprio’s father and stepmother for background extras.

The Oscar-winning actor recalled the moment in a recent interview with TIME magazine, offering fans a rare and light-hearted glimpse into the off-camera dynamics of the 2019 period drama, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to DiCaprio, his father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar, were visiting the set in Los Angeles during filming. Their distinctive appearance, however, led to an unexpected misunderstanding.

“My stepmother is a follower of Sikhism. My father comes from the hippie counterculture and was part of the underground art movement in Los Angeles in the 1970s,” DiCaprio explained.

The moment unfolded as the group was leaving the iconic Musso & Frank Grill on Hollywood Boulevard. DiCaprio introduced his parents to Pitt, only to be met with disbelief.

“I said to Brad Pitt, ‘This is my dad, and this is my stepmom.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, sure,’” DiCaprio recalled. “I said, ‘No, it’s them.’ He said, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

DiCaprio admitted that he understood Pitt’s confusion, joking that his parents genuinely looked like they belonged in the film’s background cast.

“I thought, ‘I know they look like extras in this movie, but it’s actually them. This is how they dress every day,’” he said. “It was an incredible moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars DiCaprio and Pitt as an aging television actor and his longtime stunt double navigating the shifting landscape of the film industry in 1969 Los Angeles. The film also features Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning, and was widely praised for its nostalgic portrayal of Hollywood’s golden era, earning multiple award nominations and major box-office success.

News.Az