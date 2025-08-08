Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brandon Blackstock, the former talent manager and ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died of cancer at the age of 48, his family announced Thursday.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a family representative said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” News.Az reports, citing AP News

Clarkson postponed her “Studio Session” Las Vegas concerts earlier this week, explaining on Instagram that her children’s father had been ill and that she needed to be fully present for them.

Blackstock was father to four children — Savannah and Seth from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth, and River and Remington with Clarkson. He became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah welcomed a son, Lake.

He and Clarkson met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, began dating in 2012, and married in October 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2022 after a contentious legal battle, which included lawsuits over millions allegedly overcharged during his time as her manager. Those disputes were settled in 2024.

Blackstock began his career at Starstruck Entertainment, the company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock. He also represented artists such as Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. Country star Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015, is the mother of Blackstock’s half-brother Shelby.

