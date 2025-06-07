Brazil central bank chief vows flexibility, caution ahead of rate decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil’s central bank will head to its next interest rate-setting meeting later this month with its options open and a data-driven approach, governor Gabriel Galipolo said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"’Flexibility’ and ’caution’ are our two key words," Galipolo told an event hosted by Esfera Brasil. "And flexibility means that we will enter our next meeting with our options open, digesting the data."

Policymakers at the bank gather again on June 17-18. Last month they raised their benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 14.75% in a sixth straight hike that pushed borrowing costs to their highest in nearly 20 years amid sticky inflation.

