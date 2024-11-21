Yandex metrika counter

Brazil police formally accuse 37 people in coup attempt

  • World
  • Share
Brazil police formally accuse 37 people in coup attempt
@Reuters

Brazil's federal police have formally accused 37 people for their alleged involvement in a coup attempt and other crimes, it said in a statement on Thursday, without naming those accused, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier on Thrusday, citing sources, that police would present a formal accusation against former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation of an alleged coup attempt after he lost the 2022 presidential elections.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      