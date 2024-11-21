Brazil police formally accuse 37 people in coup attempt
@Reuters
Brazil's federal police have formally accused 37 people for their alleged involvement in a coup attempt and other crimes, it said in a statement on Thursday, without naming those accused, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Reuters reported earlier on Thrusday, citing sources, that police would present a formal accusation against former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation of an alleged coup attempt after he lost the 2022 presidential elections.
Reuters reported earlier on Thrusday, citing sources, that police would present a formal accusation against former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation of an alleged coup attempt after he lost the 2022 presidential elections.