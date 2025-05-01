Yandex metrika counter

Brazil pushes for stronger BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism

  • World
  • Share
Brazil pushes for stronger BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism
Photo: AP

Brazil is advocating for deeper collaboration among BRICS nations in the fight against terrorism, according to Celso Amorim, the presidential aide on international affairs.

Amorim stated that Brazil has already submitted concrete proposals to its BRICS partners to enhance joint efforts in this area, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The diplomat recalled that BRICS national security advisers have been meeting regularly since 2009, thanks to the creation of two working groups on counter-terrorism and information technologies.

"Brazil has already submitted to these groups its concrete proposals on providing more opportunities to specialized agencies," Amorim told reporters in Brasilia.

Brazil assumed the rotating BRICS presidency on January 1. The meeting of BRICS foreign ministers took place in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29. This year’s BRICS summit will also be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      