Kuwait strike kills worker, Qatar issues strong response

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Qatar has strongly condemned reported Iranian strikes on infrastructure in Kuwait, including a camp, a power station, and a water desalination facility, calling the attacks “heinous aggressions” and urging an immediate halt to what it described as unjustified actions against neighbouring states.

In a statement posted on X, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it fully supports Kuwait and stands in solidarity with the country as it takes measures to protect its sovereignty and security, News.Az reports.

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that an Indian worker was killed in the strike on a power and desalination facility. The country’s Ministry of Electricity and Water also reported damage to a service building at the site.

The incident has heightened regional tensions as governments respond to the reported attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.

News.Az