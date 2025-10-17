Brazil's exports to the U.S. drop 20.3% in September

Brazil's exports to the United States decreased by 20.3% in September compared to the same month last year, totaling $2.58 billion, according to official data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

It was the second consecutive monthly decline since new tariff surcharges imposed by the Trump administration took effect. The measures added duties of up to 50% on several Brazilian products, including coffee, meat and manufactured goods, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sharpest declines in shipments to the United States in September were in boneless beef, which fell 66% year over year; green (unroasted) coffee, down 29%; and prepared beef products, which dropped 20.5%.

Exports of beef tallow also dropped 7.1%, while shipments of semi-manufactured iron and steel products fell 7.7%.

In the same month, U.S. imports rose 14.3%, from $3.8 billion in September 2024 to $4.35 billion. The increase in imports, combined with the export decline, left Brazil with a $1.77 billion trade deficit -- the ninth straight monthly shortfall with the United States and the largest so far this year.

From January to September, Brazil's imports from the United States totaled $34.32 billion, up 11.8%, widening the country's trade deficit to $5.1 billion in 2025.

