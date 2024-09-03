Brazil's supreme court upholds nationwide ban on X
On Monday, Brazil's Supreme Court unanimously upheld the decision to block Elon Musk's social media platform X across the country. Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the ban after the platform failed to appoint a local legal representative, as required by law.
The court's decision also includes fines for using VPNs to bypass the ban, which has raised concerns among legal experts and the Brazilian Bar Association.
With millions of users in Brazil, X remains a key market for the platform. The ban has escalated tensions between Musk and de Moraes over issues of free speech and misinformation. Users have started migrating en masse to alternative platforms such as Bluesky and Threads.
The court's decision also includes fines for using VPNs to bypass the ban, which has raised concerns among legal experts and the Brazilian Bar Association.
With millions of users in Brazil, X remains a key market for the platform. The ban has escalated tensions between Musk and de Moraes over issues of free speech and misinformation. Users have started migrating en masse to alternative platforms such as Bluesky and Threads.