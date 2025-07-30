Brazil to impose sanctions on Israel over Gaza genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has announced a series of sweeping sanctions against Israel over what it has described as the regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Speaking at a high-level United Nations conference on Palestine in New York, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the measures would impact Israel’s diplomatic, commercial, and military ties with Brazil, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As part of the sanctions, Brazil will halt exports of military equipment to Israel and launch investigations into goods imported from illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“These are the legal actions that states can take now. The credibility of the international order depends on this non-selective application. What we need now is political will and a robust process to follow up on this conference,” Vieira said.

The announcement follows earlier decisions by Brasilia to suspend military procurement from Israel, recall its ambassador from Tel Aviv, and delay the accreditation of a new Israeli diplomat in Brasília.

Vieira stressed that credible allegations of genocide required more than legal rhetoric. “When faced with credible allegations of genocide, invoking international law is not enough; we must apply it with determination,” he said.

He referenced the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 2024 guidelines, which call on nations to respect obligations concerning the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Brazil will also actively participate in the genocide case against Israel brought before the ICJ by South Africa and support the creation of a UN mechanism similar to the Special Committee against Apartheid to address systemic racial discrimination against Palestinians.

The Gaza conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to reports cited by Brazilian officials.

“Brazil will not tolerate Israel’s continued impunity,” Vieira concluded.

