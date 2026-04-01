Shrapnel from intercepted drone kills one in UAE's Fujairah
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- Middle East
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Source: AFP
One person has died after being struck by shrapnel from an intercepted drone at a farm in UAE's Fujairah, authorities confirmed, News.Az reports, citing WAM.
The incident took place in the Al Riffa area on Wednesday morning.
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Officials said emergency services responded after debris from a drone interception fell at the site.
The victim was reportedly a Bangladeshi national.
Since the conflict began, similar incidents have led to the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian working with the armed forces, along with eight other victims of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, and Indian nationalities.
By Nijat Babayev