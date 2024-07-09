Brazilian companies to negotiate with Azerbaijani side within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leading Brazilian private companies, as part of the delegation from the National Confederation of Industry of Brazil (CNI), will negotiate with the management of the Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) certified as a Green Port by the UN maritime organization, within the COP2.

This agreement was reached on July 9 during the CNI delegation's visit to BISTP."Today's discussions focused on the port's green projects, the implementation of the Middle Corridor, and its key role in global transportation. CNI expressed readiness to share knowledge and ideas with BISTP experts on the Green Port status, sustainable development, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), and regarding the accounting of carbon dioxide emissions and solutions for reducing the carbon footprint," the port said.The Brazilian delegation has also shown interest in expansion plans, and it was decided to discuss these issues and cooperation prospects in November within the framework of COP29.CNI is the largest Brazilian business platform, representing the interests of more than 200,000 enterprises in the country.To note, COP30 will be held in Brazil in 2025.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az