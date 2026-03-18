XRP gains ground in Brazil as Ripple targets Latin America

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Brazil is rapidly becoming a key pillar in Ripple’s global expansion strategy, as the company rolls out a full-scale blockchain infrastructure and sees growing adoption of its products across the country’s financial sector.

Ripple is expanding its services in Brazil by offering an integrated platform that includes payments, custody, stablecoins, trading, and treasury solutions, News.Az reports, citing Cryptopolitan.

The company is targeting banks, fintech firms, and crypto exchanges, allowing them to manage the entire lifecycle of digital assets within a single ecosystem instead of relying on multiple providers.

Brazil’s rapidly developing digital economy and widespread adoption of instant payment systems such as Pix have made the country an attractive destination for blockchain companies. Ripple sees the Brazilian market not only as a major opportunity but also as a gateway to the broader Latin American region.

Several financial institutions, including Banco Genial, Braza Bank, and Nomad, have already begun using Ripple’s infrastructure to improve cross-border payments and liquidity management.

At the same time, Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD and its native token XRP are gaining traction in Brazil, helping businesses and users conduct faster and more efficient transactions.

The company is also preparing to apply for a crypto license in Brazil, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operating within the country’s regulatory framework and strengthening its position in the region.

Experts note that Brazil’s combination of strong fintech development, regulatory clarity, and high demand for digital financial tools makes it one of the most promising markets for blockchain innovation in the world.

News.Az