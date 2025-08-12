Brazil’s Lula, China’s Xi discuss BRICS and new trade opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-hour phone call Monday to discuss the role of BRICS, G20 cooperation, and expanding bilateral trade, according to official statements from both governments.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, with Xi calling BRICS a “key platform” for Global South unity and self-reliance. Lula said he plans to raise the issue of U.S. tariffs at upcoming BRICS discussions, following President Trump’s recent threats of additional duties against the bloc, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Agricultural trade remains central to the Brazil-China relationship. China, the world’s top soybean importer, sources most of its supply from Brazil, and Brazilian coffee exporters have recently gained market access in China after facing steep U.S. tariffs.

Xi described current Brazil-China ties as “the best in history” and pledged to work with Lula to address global challenges, including promoting a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

News.Az