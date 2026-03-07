BREAKING: Israel struck oil storage tanks in Tehran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli aircraft reportedly struck oil storage tanks in Tehran as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

According to media reports, several fuel depots and oil storage facilities in the Iranian capital were targeted, triggering large fires and plumes of smoke visible across the city.

Iranian authorities confirmed explosions in parts of Tehran, while Israeli officials said the strikes were aimed at key infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime. No immediate information was released on casualties, but emergency teams were deployed to contain the fires and assess the damage.

News.Az