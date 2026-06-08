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Breaking: Large blasts heard in Tehran as Israeli strikes continue - VIDEO

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Breaking: Large blasts heard in Tehran as Israeli strikes continue - VIDEO
Source: Getty Images

The sound of a major explosion has reverberated through Iran’s capital as tit-for-tat attacks with Israel continue, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“It seems that some of the sounds were caused by the activation of air defences in Tehran,” according to Tasnim news agency.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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