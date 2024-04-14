Bremmer analyzes the strained relations between Iran and Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, American political scientist Ian Bremmer provided an analysis into the delicate balance of power and the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. Bremmer pointed out that the immediate catalyst for Iran's latest attack on Israel was a prior Israeli airstrike in Damascus, which resulted in the death of an Iranian military leader. Iran has described its subsequent actions as a comprehensive retaliatory response.

According to Bremmer's assessment, Israel possesses a significant advantage in military capabilities, a fact underscored by the ineffectiveness of Iran's recent strikes. Despite this, he noted that the conflict is unlikely to escalate substantially in the short term. However, unresolved issues continue to fuel tensions, raising the possibility of prolonged military engagement between the two nations.

The implications of this conflict reach beyond the immediate military engagements. Bremmer highlighted that the situation diverts international focus from other critical regional issues, such as the situation in Gaza. It also complicates efforts to negotiate deals for hostages and ceasefires and could lead to an increase in attacks in areas like Rafah, thereby heightening risks across the Middle East.

Moreover, Bremmer emphasized that while the United States and the United Kingdom are prepared to support Israel’s defense capabilities, they are keen to avoid a direct war between Israel and Iran. Both nations are likely to encourage limitations on Israel’s offensive operations to prevent further escalation.

The ongoing tensions underscore the complex dynamics in the Middle East, with significant implications for regional and global stability.

News.Az