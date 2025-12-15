Brendan Rodgers set to become head coach of Saudi club Al Qadsiah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah are close to finalizing an agreement with Brendan Rodgers to become their new head coach.

The 52-year-old Northern Irishman is travelling to Saudi Arabia as discussions continue to complete the deal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rodgers has been without a managerial role since resigning as Celtic manager in October. He is set to replace Michel Gonzalez, the former Spain international, who was sacked on Sunday. Al Qadsiah vowed to “move swiftly” to appoint a successor and ensure “a smooth transition.” The club considered several candidates from across European football, with CEO James Bisgrove and sporting director Carlos Anton leading the selection process.

Rodgers’ previous experience managing Swansea City, Leicester City, and Liverpool, along with his trophy-winning spells at Celtic and his tactical philosophy, made him the preferred choice. Owned by Saudi state-backed oil giant Aramco, Al Qadsiah are preparing to move into a new stadium next season and aimed to finalize a coach before the January transfer window.

Rodgers began his career in coaching as a youth coach at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and later managed Watford and Reading before leading Swansea City to Premier League promotion in 2011. Following an 11th-place Premier League finish with Swansea, he moved to Liverpool, narrowly missing the 2013-14 title by two points.

During five seasons in Glasgow, Rodgers secured three Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups, and a League Cup, with two additional titles missed by just a point and a single goal. His 75.5% win rate remains the highest in Celtic’s history.

