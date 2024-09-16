BRICS foreign ministers to meet in New York this month

The BRICS foreign ministers will gather in late September in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov noted that the upcoming meeting will precede the BRICS summit scheduled to take place in Kazan this October, News.Az reports, citing TASS. At a press conference following discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty, Lavrov highlighted the significant boost to bilateral relations following Egypt’s accession to BRICS in January. He emphasized the shared commitment of Russia and Egypt to enhance coordination within the UN and other multilateral platforms.The BRICS group, initially founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, welcomed South Africa in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joined the coalition. Russia is serving as the chair of the association this year.

