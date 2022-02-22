Bridge in Warsaw illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Szlonsko-Dombrowski Bridge across the Vistula River in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, was illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland told News.Az.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, at the initiative of the Embassy, the colors of the Azerbaijani flag were projected onto the Szlonsko-Dombrowski Bridge across the Vistula River in Warsaw.

News.Az