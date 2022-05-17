Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" drills presented: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

A briefing on the preparation for the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkiye, and the tasks to be fulfilled in stages was presented to representatives of various countries who will take part in the exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that the international exercises held with the participation of pilots and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will last until May 27.

News.Az