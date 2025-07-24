Bright spots in global corporate earnings amid tariff uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite growing uncertainty over global trade tariffs, some major corporations are reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and issuing optimistic forecasts, offering a rare bright spot in an otherwise turbulent earnings season.

Alphabet, SK Hynix, and Infosys are among the key players outperforming market expectations in their latest earnings reports. These upbeat results come even as companies grapple with unpredictable U.S. trade policies, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating currency markets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Alphabet (GOOGL.O) signaled increased investment plans following a strong quarter. SK Hynix (000660.KS) reported record quarterly profit, driven by surging demand for AI chips and preemptive stockpiling ahead of potential U.S. tariffs. Infosys (INFY.NS) raised the floor of its annual revenue growth forecast to 1–3%, up from flat to 3%.

Across Europe, several companies also delivered robust results:

Roche (ROG.S) posted a better-than-expected first-half operating profit and has taken proactive steps by boosting U.S. inventories to mitigate any sudden tariff impact. CEO Thomas Schinecker emphasized their commitment to U.S.-based production.

Nestlé (NESN.S) maintained its 2025 outlook and reported solid first-half organic sales growth.

While tech and consumer goods firms show resilience, other sectors are feeling the strain:

Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) reported a 16% drop in Q2 operating profit due to U.S. tariffs, which cost the company $606.5 million. The impact is expected to worsen in Q3.

General Motors (GM.N) said tariffs reduced its second-quarter earnings by $1.1 billion.

Tesla (TSLA.O) reported its steepest quarterly sales decline in over a decade, with CEO Elon Musk warning of “a few rough quarters” due to reduced U.S. support for EV makers.

Amid mounting industry pressure, global governments are scrambling to finalize trade agreements before the August 1 deadline set by the White House for the implementation of new U.S. tariffs.

A U.S.-Japan agreement to ease auto import tariffs lifted markets on Wednesday and raised hopes for a similar pact with the European Union.

EU diplomats have suggested a potential 15% baseline tariff with possible exemptions is under discussion.

South Korea’s trade talks with the U.S. were unexpectedly postponed due to a scheduling conflict with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, casting doubt on a timely resolution.

The contrast between upbeat corporate guidance and growing tariff uncertainty underscores the fragile global economic environment. Investors remain cautiously optimistic, closely watching Washington as deadlines approach.

As companies prepare for further policy shifts, earnings from industry leaders continue to provide crucial signals—balancing hope with caution in a time of international trade flux.

News.Az