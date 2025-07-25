Britain and Australia to sign 50-year nuclear submarine deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain and Australia announced plans to sign a cooperation treaty for the construction of Australian nuclear-powered submarines and expressed support for a review by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration of the United States' role in the trilateral defense deal.

Marles said he and Healey will sign a 50-year treaty Saturday that will underpin bilateral cooperation on building an Australian fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

“It is as significant a treaty as has been signed between our two countries since federation,” Marles said, referring to the unification of several British colonies to form the Australian government in 1901.

The three-way alliance was announced in 2021 to contend with growing Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific region. It would deliver Australia at least eight submarines including three to five second-hand U.S. Virginia-class submarines. Britain and Australia would cooperate to build their own SSN-AUKUS submarines.

