Britain’s Defense Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary David Lammy met Friday with their Australian counterparts Richard Marles and Penny Wong in Sydney for an annual bilateral meeting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Britain and Australia to sign 50-year nuclear submarine deal
Britain and Australia announced plans to sign a cooperation treaty for the construction of Australian nuclear-powered submarines and expressed support for a review by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration of the United States' role in the trilateral defense deal.
“It is as significant a treaty as has been signed between our two countries since federation,” Marles said, referring to the unification of several British colonies to form the Australian government in 1901.
The three-way alliance was announced in 2021 to contend with growing Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific region. It would deliver Australia at least eight submarines including three to five second-hand U.S. Virginia-class submarines. Britain and Australia would cooperate to build their own SSN-AUKUS submarines.