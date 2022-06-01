Britain appreciates normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We highly appreciate all the positive steps that have recently taken place between Armenia and Azerbaijan," British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp told journalists, News.az reports.

"We especially appreciate these steps, supported by the European Union, the steps taken towards a peace agreement, the direct discussion of all issues related to the delimitation of borders and the opening of communications, and the results of visits to Brussels. We consider what happened a positive step," said the British diplomat.

News.Az