Britain's King Charles' visit to France postponed due to strikes, protests

Britain's King Charles III's visit to France has been postponed due to mass strikes and protests, the French presidency said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The three-day visit was supposed to start on March 26.

The French and British governments took the decision, following a phone conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles on Friday morning, the Elysee Palace said in a statement, according to media reports.

The decision was taken so that the king could be hosted "under circumstances that suit our friendly relationship," the statement read, recalling that new strikes in France are planned for March 28.

The French presidency also said that the visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Protesters continued their scattered action against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform after mass demonstrations the previous day.

The reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

