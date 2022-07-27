British Ambassador: “Soon there will be more women demining teams in Azerbaijan”

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp viewed demining operations, the Ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

“This is Maria, the mine-detecting dog handler. She is the only woman in the demining team in Azerbaijan. Soon there will be more female demining teams in Azerbaijan as a result of British-Azerbaijani cooperation. They will make important contributions to the safety of people returning to these lands," Sharp said.

News.Az