British couple gets 10 years for espionage

The Iranian judiciary has sentenced British nationals Craig and Lindsay Foreman to 10 years in prison for "spying for Israel."

According to information received by Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Lindsay Foreman, 52, and her husband Craig Foreman, 52, were recently sentenced by Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, presided over by Judge Abolqasem Salavati, to 10 years in prison on “espionage” charges, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The couple have stated that although they were present at their court hearing, no evidence was presented against them and they were not given an effective opportunity to defend themselves. They were sentenced following a three-hour court session held in October of last year.

Their son, Joe Bennett, has expressed serious concern about the conditions of their detention and their current situation. The UK Foreign Secretary has also described the ruling as “appalling and completely unjustified.”

In November of this year, the couple launched a hunger strike in protest over the lack of due process in their case.

After nearly seven months in detention, they were transferred in early August 2025 from a security detention facility in Kerman to prisons in Tehran and Qarchak.

The Islamic Republic of Iran arrested and charged Lindsay and Craig Foreman with “espionage” at a time when it was facing mounting international pressure over its nuclear program, missile activities, and regional proxy groups.

According to available details, during their seven months in security detention facilities in Kerman, the couple were subjected to pressure and torture in an effort to extract forced confessions.

The Foremans had entered Iran from Armenia during a motorcycle journey around the world. After staying in the cities of Tabriz, Tehran, and Isfahan, they were arrested on January 3, 2025, while en route to Kerman.

