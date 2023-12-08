British Minister of State: I am greatly encouraged by statement from Azerbaijan and Armenia

“I am greatly encouraged by the statement from Azerbaijan and Armenia reconfirming their intention to normalize relations,” Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Minister of State for Europe and North America of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty posted on his X account, News.az reports.

“As I underlined during my recent visit to both countries, the UK fully supports their efforts to reach a historic and lasting peace,” the British Minister emphasized.

