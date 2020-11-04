British MP: Armenia’s firing cluster munitions on Azerbaijan’s civilian areas should be stopped

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firing of cluster munitions by Armenia, as confirmed by both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, into civilian areas of Azerbaijan should be condemned and stopped, UK Member of Parliament and Chair of the Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group, Bob Blackman said in a statement.

“Both I and the Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group were saddened to hear that Armenia has once again violated the ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan, and have done so by attacking the city of Barda using banned cluster bombs, killing 21 civilians with a further 70 injured. The firing of such cluster munitions by Armenia, as confirmed by both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, into civilian areas is cruel and reckless and should be condemned and stopped,” he noted.

News.Az