British MP congratulates Azerbaijani President on historic Karabakh deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament, Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan, has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

“As Chairman of the APPG for Azerbaijan in Parliament, I write to you to offer my congratulations on signing this historic peace deal.

The APPG warmly welcomes the fact that this peace deal will return historic territories to Azerbaijan without any further bloodshed.

We welcome the news that under the new deal, areas of Nagorno-Karabakh will once again return to Azerbaijan and that Armenia has also agreed to withdraw its military forces from several other adjacent areas over the next few weeks.

Mr. President, we congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan for remaining resilient and determined throughout the conflict, and please allow me to reassure you that as friends of Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament we will continue our efforts to raise awareness about the conflict and highlight the rightful position of Azerbaijan.”

News.Az