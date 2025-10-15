British social media star 'Big John' detained in Australia over visa

'Big John' Fisher, a British social media star known for his viral fast food reviews, has been detained in Australia over a visa issue, News.az reports citing BBC.

Fisher - who is famous for his love of Chinese takeaway and his signature catchphrase "bosh" - arrived in Western Australia on Tuesday ahead of a tour of the country.

However, in social media posts, he said he would have to cancel his scheduled appearances in Perth and Sydney as he would be deported to London.

Fisher said he was questioned by border officials for four hours, and though his visa was "legit", Australian authorities "weren't happy" that he was going to be working during his visit.

"Will explain more when I get home but absolutely gutted," he said.

"Sorry, Perth, sorry, Sydney."

A spokesperson for the Australian Border Force said it could not comment on individual cases, due to privacy issues.

In a post on Wednesday morning, local time, Fisher complained about his treatment by authorities and said he was spending his 52nd birthday in a detention hotel waiting to be deported.

"I'm still smiling and I still love Australia," he wrote before signing off with his famed slogan "bosh" - a British slang word often used as an enthusiastic exclamation.

In a post to Instagram, Fisher's son - British heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher - confirmed the personality would be flown home.

"Rumour has it they are frightened of his express pace bowling ahead of the Ashes," he said.

It is understood that Fisher entered Australia on an incorrect visa.

Fisher, who has previously visited Australia to meet fans, was due to appear at four events in the country this week. His schedule included hosting a "Bucking Bull" challenge at a greyhound race in Sydney and doing a DJ set at a horse racing meet in Perth.

With almost 700,000 followers on Instagram and another half-million on TikTok, Fisher often films himself eating meals and gives a short review that almost always finish with him saying "bosh".

Fisher was recently interviewed on BBC's Newsnight programme about a Chinese takeaway in York which was vandalised. He later visited the takeaway to show his support and posted a review of its food.