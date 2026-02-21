Yandex metrika counter

Kawhi Leonard leaves vs Lakers with injury - VIDEO

  • Sports
  • Share
Kawhi Leonard leaves vs Lakers with injury - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard left Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers due to left ankle soreness, head coach Ty Lue confirmed.

Leonard exited with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter after a timeout, during which he discussed his condition with Lue. At the time, the Clippers were trailing the Lakers in a tightly contested game, ultimately losing 125-122, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Before leaving, Leonard led the team with 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting, adding five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes. He left alongside teammate John Collins, who had exited earlier due to a head injury.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Coach Lue said Leonard experienced ankle soreness and stiffness, prompting the early departure. The team will monitor his condition ahead of the Clippers’ next game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

 

 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      